Rape allegations derail Oscar favorite

"Festival fever" is the name the film industry gives to the inflated reception a movie can experience at a festival, where exuberant audiences and the competition of negotiations can ratchet up a film's hype and price tag.



As Nate Parker's "The Birth of a Nation" continues to be enveloped in a rape case from 1999, Fox Searchlight – the art-house studio that plunked down a Sundance Film Festival record of $17.5 million for the distribution rights to the Nat Turner slave rebellion drama – might be questioning its sizable investment.



The fortunes of "The Birth of a Nation," to be released Oct. 7, are very much in flux as the details of a 17-year-old rape accusation are derailing the film's expected march into Oscar season.



Friday, the company said it stood behind Parker and the film.



The awards fate of "The Birth of a Nation" is particularly crucial because the film was hailed as a timely corrective for Hollywood.



Jeff Bock, senior box-office analyst for Exhibitor Relations, believes there's time to turn the story of "The Birth of a Nation" back on the film.



In early September, the film will play at the Toronto International Film Festival.

...