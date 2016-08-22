Cookie, a NASA hero, a memoir: Henson is busy

Taraji P. Henson almost backed out of writing her autobiography because she was reluctant to expose herself. She could have bypassed a starring role in a film about NASA's unsung female mathematicians because of her taxing work as the formidable Cookie on Fox's "Empire".



In an AP interview, Henson discussed the projects as she awaits the Sept. 21 return of "Empire" and what's ahead for Cookie and her family after last season's cliffhanger ending.



AP: Let's talk about your autobiography.



Henson: It's a movie based on these incredible women who helped our men get to space.



I've never carried a show and then went on to carrying a film.

