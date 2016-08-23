LA photo exhibition looks at dying

Four years ago photographer Andrew George approached the medical director of a Los Angeles hospital with an unusual request.



There was nothing macabre about the request, George says. He simply wanted to learn of and reflect the wisdom these people had gained in the hope that others could discover how to lead better, more fulfilling lives.



Of the people George photographed, only Nelly Gutierrez – who has diabetes, liver failure, heart trouble and other ailments – still lives.



Coincidentally, the LA exhibition opened just days after a San Diego woman suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease threw a farewell party for friends, then ended her life through assisted suicide.



Now, the author of "Dying Well" says, medical professionals can concentrate on making a person's final days as fulfilling as possible rather than arguing about how those days should end.

...