Spanish publisher clones ‘Voynich Manuscript’

BURGOS, Spain: It's one of the world's most mysterious books: a centuries-old manuscript written in an unknown or coded language that no cryptographer has ever cracked.



After a ten-year quest for access, Siloe, a small publishing house based in northern Spain, has secured the right to make a series of facsimiles of the document.



Siloe, which specializes in making facsimiles of old manuscripts, has bought the rights to make 898 exact replicas of the Voynich – which will be so faithful that every stain, hole and sewn-up tear in the parchment will be reproduced.



The publisher's chosen print runs are palindromes – figures that read the same backward and forward – since the success of its first facsimile, of which it printed 696 copies.



The publishing house plans to sell the facsimiles for 7,000 to 8,000 euros ($7,800 to $8,900) apiece once completed – and close to 300 people have already put in pre-orders.



Slightly bigger than a paperback, the book contains over 200 pages including several large foldouts.

