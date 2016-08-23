Lebanon bids adieu to golden era star Samir Yazbek

Well-known Lebanese vocalist and songwriter Samir Yazbek has passed away after losing a battle with illness.



Yazbek was admitted to Sacre Coeur Hospital several weeks ago, where he died early Monday, local media reported, after a battle with throat cancer that had drawn on for more than two years.



Culture Minister Raymond Areiji mourned the passing of Yazbek.



After working with the Rahbani brothers for some years, Yazbek continued his musical career with theater giant Romeo Lahoud in 1963 .



Yazbek left Lebanon for Damascus at the start of the 1975-1990 Lebanese Civil War.

