Music and masters at Molaeb Museum

Jamil Molaeb is among Lebanon's better-known modernist artists.



A classically trained violist, the younger Molaeb has curated a two-day festival in Beirut and Baysour.



Molaeb says his Lebanese upbringing and classical music background have largely informed the nature of the festival.



The accompanying concert schedule will feature performances by eight musicians from Germany, Holland, England, Slovenia and Lebanon.



Ranging from Mozart to the romantic melodies of Mendelssohn and Wolf and the distinctively modern strains of Shostakovich, Molaeb has curated a music program which is quite distinct from the fine arts side of the event.



On Aug. 28, the exhibition "Lebanese Grand Artists" will open at Baysour's Jamil Molaeb Museum, while Molaeb and friends perform tunes from the classical repertoire.

...