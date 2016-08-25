Hillbilly Elegy traces America’s downcast

For pundits and politicos baffled by the appeal of a wealthy New York businessman to the struggling white working class in Appalachia and Rust Belt mill towns, J.D. Vance's book "Hillbilly Elegy" may offer a few insights. It's a vivid, deeply personal tour of the stark world in which he grew up, set mainly in this southwestern Ohio city hit hard by the decline of its dominant steelmaking company, but also in his familial eastern Kentucky hills region.



They are places where, for many, the American Dream long ago faded into despair.



Vance has a colorful family.



In a telephone interview, excerpted here, Vance was asked why he decided to pen a memoir at the age of 31 .



Vance's work describes the perception that neighbors shirk work and manipulate the country's social welfare system.



Vance attributes Donald Trump's surprising popularity in the rust belt to his ability to speak to peoples' anxieties.

...