The challenges of staging Cage

Published in 2014, Joumana Haddad's tragicomic novel "Kafas" (Cage) suggests that the gender divide is a more complex thing than "haves" and "have nots," and that it is not only women who live in cages.



Although the play is, like the source text, fictional, Haddad said she did imagine the characters to be part of the reality in which her audience lives.



The first character is a spinster – a group looked down upon in a society where a women's destiny is seen to be marriage and motherhood.



Though Haddad's original book was written as a play, with characters speaking in monologues, she said Abyad's stage adaptation focuses on aspects of the story that are more interactive and appropriate for the stage.



Joumana Haddad's "Kafas" opens Sept. 4 at Masrah al-Madina and runs through Oct. 31, being staged every Sunday and Monday evening.

...