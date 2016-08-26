Photographer sues Getty for $1B



An accomplished photographer who lets the public use thousands of her images of America for free has sued the Getty Images photo agency for more than $1 billion, saying it was improperly selling her work to customers and was threatening those who didn't pay.



A lawyer for Getty Images, Kenneth Doroshow, told the judge he planned to ask for the lawsuit to be dismissed.



Highsmith's photos are among 15 million images in the library's Prints & Photographs archive, which also includes the work of Civil War master photographer Mathew Brady and Depression and Dust Bowl photojournalist Dorothea Lange.

...