Egypt cannot afford to keep its museums open, the country's antiquities minister says, let alone search for ancient buried treasures.



In 2010 the ministry made 1.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($146.40 million) a year; in 2015 income was down to 275 million pounds.



Anani said Egypt plans to partially open the Grand Egyptian Museum – an ambitious center for ancient Egyptian artefacts, said to be the world's largest archaeological museum – in 2017, bringing forward the scheduled opening date by a year.



Anani is cooler on the topic.



An analysis of radar scans done on the site last November has revealed the presence of two empty spaces behind two walls in King Tut's chamber.

