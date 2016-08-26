‘Birth of a Nation’ stumbles in Hollywood

The American Film Institute has called off a Los Angeles screening of slavery movie "The Birth of a Nation" amid controversy over an old rape case involving the film's director, just as Hollywood's awards season swings into gear.



Parker, 36, was little known before writing, directing and starring in the film which wowed audiences at the Sundance Film Festival in January and was seen as a strong 2017 Oscar contender.



Movie studio Fox Searchlight has said it stands by the movie, which will get its international premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, despite speculation in Hollywood that the rape case will affect the film's marketing and jeopardize Oscar chances.

