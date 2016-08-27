Conspiracies of form and figure

In the case of Mazen Khaddaj's "Emotion in Motion," an exhibition of canvases and video from 2015-16 now up at Artspace Hamra, it is the spectators who are under scrutiny.



The canvases lining the gallery walls are preoccupied by depictions of ligaments, joints, and angular forms – translucent, distorted and abstract.



With its bright red and subtle yellow hues set upon a black background, "Trapped," 2015, on the other hand, suggests a disturbing image of a skeletal corpse locked in a box and twisted into unnatural positions.



A video installation called "The Eye" allows viewers to witness scenes of movement and action, performed on the floor of Khaddaj's studio with his colleague Andrea Garcia – with the camera situated directly above the performers.



The figures are formed and reconstructed by human interaction.



There is a point of intersection between the videos and the canvases.



Khaddaj described how one art of expression ends and another picks up.



Mazen Khaddaj's "Emotion in Motion" is up at Artspace Hamra through 18 September.

