It is said to be the world's first weather station, to date back more than 2,000 years, and to have been used by merchants to tell the time – even in darkness. The Tower of the Winds – which still stands on a slope on Athens' ancient Acropolis hill despite attempts by Lord Elgin to move it to Britain – has been restored and re-opened to the public for the first time in nearly 200 years.



The octagonal monument is made almost entirely of Pentelic marble, the same used for the Parthenon and rarely found in buildings other than temples.



Its use as a Muslim place of worship, Daskalakis said, saved it from the hands of British diplomat Lord Elgin, who took prized Parthenon marbles from the Acropolis some 200 years ago.

...