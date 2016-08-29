Audacious ‘Sausage Party’ is a delicious feast

Anyone even vaguely interested in the very R-rated animated film "Sausage Party" has likely heard whispers about the food orgy. Words can't even begin to do this sequence justice, but you've never seen anything like it in a mainstream studio movie.



Co-writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have used their singular and delightfully twisted imaginations once more to concoct what is easily the year's most audacious film – one that's packaged in animation cute enough for Pixar.



In the tradition of "Toy Story," "Sausage Party" imagines the lives of the foodstuffs in the local supermarket aisle.



"Sausage Party" is just as much a sweet story about belief and faith as it is a vehicle for the filthiest jokes you've never dared imagine.

...