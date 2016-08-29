Branching out: Stick sculptor gains global following

The towering, whimsical shapes Patrick Dougherty creates by twisting and weaving sticks together have gained him an international following.



The artist's newest installation was unveiled this past week at the 132-acre Tower Hill Botanic Garden in Boylston, Massachusetts, where visitors can walk the bucolic grounds that border the Wachusett Reservoir and view the sculpture.



A second installation was commissioned by the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, where Dougherty will be the artist in residence.



Dubbed "The Wild Rumpus," the installation at Tower Hill was inspired by wind whipping through four hilltop spires on the grounds.



In many ways, Dougherty's success at stick weaving happened by chance.



At Tower Hill, Dougherty's installation marks the 30th anniversary of the garden and the 175th anniversary of the Worcester Horticultural Society, the organization that founded and oversees Tower Hill.

