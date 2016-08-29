Love tears Helen McCrory apart in The Deep Blue Sea

You might not think there's much overlap between Amy Winehouse and the work of playwright Terence Rattigan, chronicler of upper-crust British stiff upper lips. The troubled diva is one of the influences behind Helen McCrory's searing performance in Rattigan's play "The Deep Blue Sea" as a well-off woman who leaves her husband to live – in sin and shame, since it's the 1950s – with a younger man.



McCrory says she was determined to find "a more sensual approach".



Rattigan, writing at a time when homosexuality was illegal in Britain, based the play partly on his relationship with a man who later killed himself.



McCrory has won raves in director Carrie Cracknell's production for her intense and nuanced performance as a woman who knows she has abandoned dignity and good sense, but can't help herself.



In the fall, Lewis will be filming another series of Showtime's financial-shenanigans drama "Billions" in the U.S., while McCrory takes the lead in the new British series "Fearless".



While many performers struggle to find meaty female roles in film and television, McCrory says she can't complain.



McCrory has a confidence she attributes to her upbringing.

