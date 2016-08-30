Beyonce proves she’s in a lane all her own at MTV VMAs

Beyonce proved once again she is the contemporary rock star, and she used the MTV Video Music Awards stage to showcase her skills and outshine her peers, from Rihanna to Britney Spears. Beyonce won eight awards, including video of the year, and performed five songs from her visual album "Lemonade" in an epic 16-minute concert Sunday that had the audience at Madison Square Garden in awe.



At the 2014 VMAs, Beyonce performed for 16 minutes and accepted the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award.



Adele was behind Beyonce with eight nominations, but the British singer did not attend the show and did not win any Moon Men.

...