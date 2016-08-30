Brazilians turn a lens on a country in transition

Brazil holds a special place in Lebanese pop culture.



You'd imagine Brazil's celebrity status might have something to do with that country's old Turco (Syrian-Lebanese) community, rooted in 19th-century migration history.



A four-night cycle hosted by Metropolis Cinema-Sofil, it will screen four recent features from Brazil and a pair of locally made shorts that reflect on Lebanon's relationship with that country.



Roberto Berliner's 2015 feature is a biopic recounting the work of 20th-century psychiatrist and patients' rights advocate Nise da Silveria.



The film opens in the 1940s with da Silveria's return to the Rio de Janeiro mental institution where she'd interned.



Among the more accomplished works in this film cycle is Fellipe Barbosa's 2014 debut feature "Casa Grande," a class-inflected coming-of-age tale set in Rio.



The Lebanese content in this first Brazilian film festival is comprised of Anthony Lappe and Tony Khoury's 23-minute documentary "Lebanon Wins the World Cup," and Bechara Mouzannar's 19-minute feature-ette "Apelo".



With "Lebanon Wins the World Cup," Lappe and Khoury revisit a premise taken up by a number of Lebanese documentary-makers in the past couple of decades – looking in on men who were fighters during the country's 1975-90 Civil War.

...