Art market echoes in Beirut

Sales are down compared to the past five years, Saleh Barakat observed.



Most purchases have been made at his two galleries – Agial and the recently opened Saleh Barakat Gallery. Though he attends regional and international art fairs, he regards them to be more important for exposure than sales.



Modern and contemporary artists from this country occupy a prominent place in the art market, so the reflections of active gallerists like Barakat are a good way to assess the health of that market, albeit impressionistically.



Verifiable figures are few, especially for the primary market (galleries and art fairs), but numbers offered by Christie's Dubai suggest a general sense of the region's secondary market.



This past year Christie's held two auctions in March – timed to correspond to Art Dubai, the region's pre-eminent art fair.



A Damascus concern that in the past several years has opened branches in Dubai, Jeddah, London and Beirut, the gallery represents artists from around the Arab world and participates in one regional fair, Art Dubai.

...