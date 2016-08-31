In Gene Wilder’s madcap roles, a magical mania

Often playing opposite enormous performers like Zero Mostel and Richard Pryor, Wilder was a straight man who often wound up in a straightjacket.



Born Jerome Silberman in Milwaukee, Wilder first began performing for his mother, who was badly marred by a heart attack when Wilder was 6, as a way to entertain and cheer her up. He would later be schooled by Lee Strasberg at the Actor's Studio, but that early aura – of laughter with darkness around – never left Wilder.



Wilder's bug-eyed knack for neurotic extremes was so winning only because of his underlying tenderness. Fully embodying his characters, Wilder was utterly unpredictable, moment to moment.



Wilder was much more than a comic actor.



Shying away from interviews, Wilder remained delightfully enigmatic through his many decades in show business.

