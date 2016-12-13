It’s a squeeze, but Paris Impressionist museum still a hit

It is one of the greatest and most visited art museums in the world, and the only one in an old railway station.



An average of 3.5 million visitors a year pour through its spectacular vaulted nave, making it the "most dense museum in the world," according to its director of collections Xavier Rey.



While the museum is packed with some of Degas, Cezanne, Gauguin and Toulouse-Lautrec's best work, only around 4,400 pieces can be shown at any one time.



Some 140 works by Bonnard and Vuillard were also given to the museum in January by the French collector Jean-Pierre Marcie-Riviere.



The idea of a fine art museum in a railway station was revolutionary when the museum opened in December 1986 .

