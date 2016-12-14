Neil Young takes up native rights

Among the crop of septuagenarian star rockers, Neil Young stands out for the earnestness of his beliefs and his prolific output.



"Peace Trail" is more mellow but starts off with a title track that could join the ranks of Young's classic anthems, with a smooth electric guitar melody gliding across a Western-inspired drum rhythm.



Belying the lyrical drive, Young is musically understated on much of "Peace Trail," which he recorded with session musicians at legendary producer Rick Rubin's Los Angeles-area studio.



Young holds off on the warbling extremes of his high-ranging voice, at times even appearing to employ Auto-Tune software, and avoids the long orchestral passages that have often characterized his work.

...