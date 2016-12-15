Rogue One is dark, exhilarating blast

LOS ANGELES: "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" seemed suspicious on paper, like any film saddled with the dreaded "spinoff" label. For a while all the odds looked stacked against it too – reshoots, script changes and a director in Gareth Edwards whose last blockbuster "Godzilla" had visual flair but no humanity.



"Rogue One" is a bold and stirring adventure film that will have both fans and casual observers spellbound.



How refreshing it is to have a truly contained film that doesn't have any objective beyond the story at hand.



Loosely, "Rogue One" is rooted around the plight of Jyn Erso, whose father Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) is a scientist who once worked for the Empire.



The real feat of "Rogue One" is that Edwards and screenwriters Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy create a world with actual stakes, making the audience feel for and worry about characters we've just met.

...