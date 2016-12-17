The hidden riches of Souk al-Ahad



"[One] shouldn't regret anything, even if their childhood was very very poor and miserable, and harsh," Abu Walid advised.



Abu Walid is among a myriad of vendors who carves out a meager living at Tripoli's Souk al-Ahad (Sunday Market). His is among the assortment of voices that aspiring filmmaker Yahya Mourad has compiled for his forthcoming documentary project "Sunday Market: Tripoli".



Located not far from violent clashes in the recent past between warring groups in Jabal Mohsen and Bab al-Tabbaneh, the market is the means of livelihood for a diverse group of vendors.



Mourad said his entire film education can be attributed to Nadia McGowan, his professor and mentor and a producer of "Sunday Market: Tripoli".



Over the course of several months exploring the market, Mourad looked beyond the trinkets and hidden gems, confessing that he had begun to fall in love with the community.



Eager to learn more and share the stories of vendors of Souk al-Ahad, Mourad used his lens to center on the diverse faces, exposing the stories that make up the market.

...