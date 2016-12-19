Tensions fly as Mucha’s epic Slav paintings set for tour

The giant Slav Epic series by Art Nouveau icon Alfons Mucha is caught in a legal tug-of-war between the city of Prague and the Czech painter's grandson, triggered by plans to send the work on tour to Japan next year. Though the late artist seduced early 20th-century Paris with his floral posters of actress Sarah Bernhardt, Mucha considered his masterpiece to be the 20 huge paintings that recount the history of the Slavic people.



His grandson, John Mucha, has sued the city, questioning Prague's ownership of the allegorical cycle inspired in part by mythology, with a local court scheduled to take up the case in January.



The Prague City Gallery begs to differ on the matter.



London-based John Mucha believes that the contract says Crane donated the work on the condition that the city offer a decent building for it.



In 2012, the paintings were moved to Prague as castle conditions deteriorated.

...