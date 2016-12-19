Stellar cast can’t elevate ‘Collateral Beauty’

With its cast of Oscar-caliber actors and pervasive theme of loss, "Collateral Beauty" should have been a deeply moving tear-jerker.



Because Howard is the company's main shareholder, the other three can't make moves without him.



If they can prove Howard has become incompetent, they can override his authority.



They hire a detective, who finds that Howard has been sending letters addressed to Love, Time and Death.



By filming these encounters and editing out the actors, Whit, Claire and Simon will have evidence of Howard's incompetence.



When Howard believes the apparitions are real, the actors take it as an endorsement of their talents.



Though Howard is grief-stricken, nothing about his character suggests he'd be so gullible, especially when he later reveals profound insights about Whit, Claire and Simon's own personal struggles.

...