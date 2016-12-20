Artist beautifies war-damaged Gaza home

Dutch artist Marjan Teeuwen walks past a column formed from rubble to show off her latest creation, a barren house in the Gaza Strip where doorless rooms face into bleak, empty space. The "Shaath House" in Khan Yunis in the south of the Palestinian territory was largely destroyed by an Israeli attack in the 2014 Gaza war but Teeuwen, 52, specializes in turning unwanted places into works of art.



In Gaza, they had to start by rebuilding one of the walls destroyed during the war.



More than 120,000 homes were partially or fully destroyed in the 50-day war in 2014, which led to the deaths of 2,251 Palestinians and 73 Israelis, according to the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA).

