Set sail with spirited, familiar Moana

It's not a bad premise by any means, and an understandably captivating foundation for children especially, but "Moana" is, like so many recent films, dressed up as something wholly new and bold and corrective against all the sins of fairy tales past.



It's distracting from both the real virtues of "Moana," of which there are many, and it's also fairly dismissive of the "princesses" who came before who basically accomplish the same things.



On Moana's island, everything looks like a dream – saturated colors and lush landscapes surrounded by an ocean, the lifelike waters of which are a technical and artistic marvel.



Moana's people distrust the ocean and outsiders and keep themselves isolated from the rest of the world.



Moana, however, is drawn to the sea, and the sea, a character in its own right, is likewise drawn to her.

...