Acolytes of Pina Bausch keep her dance in motion

Tanztheater, the dance company that legendary German choreographer Pina Bausch built into one of the world's most acclaimed, is doing its utmost to foster her moving legacy. Beloved of fellow artists and seen as a visionary by her peers in the dance world, Bausch (1940-2009) mixed dance and theater to produce a tumult of emotions, free from traditional constraints, that often divided audiences.



By the time Bausch passed away, her popularity was such that her company had to take to the stage that very same night to satisfy demand.



Bausch's personal style was a stark contrast to the classical forms that dominated the world of choreography at the time.



Beyond the choreography's energy, the Tanztheater survivors strive to communicate Bausch's humor and sensitivity to audiences that may not be steeped in the world of modern dance.



"Pina Bausch and the Tanztheater" is up at Berlin's Martin-Gropius-Bau through Jan. 7, 2017 .

...