Seasoned film critic flicks to ‘Television: A Biography’

At 75, David Thomson is the sultan of cinema criticism.



Now Thomson has switched his gaze, and his analysis, to another medium. In "Television: A Biography" (Thames & Hudson, $34.95), he focuses on TV from its individual genres to its broad social impact during the past 70 years.



At 400 pages, the book is a bit weighty, but not the prose.



In a recent interview, Thomson explained why he decided to change channels.



I'm much more interested now in thinking about and writing about TV than the movies".



He says you needn't be a television fan to get "Television".



Knowing television, Thomson prophesied, may be useful in scrutinizing the incoming U.S. administration.

