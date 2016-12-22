Legacy of Napoleon's art plunder on show in Rome



When he was just plain old Bonaparte, the man who was to became Napoleon pillaged works of art from all over Europe with the aim of making the Louvre in Paris a museum for all mankind. Now some of the major works that the little corporal's armies took from Italy have been gathered together in an exhibition in Rome to mark the 200th anniversary of their restitution, and the unexpectedly positive legacy of the whole episode.



An 1811 decree ordered the transfer to the French crown of all paintings and artworks held in public buildings in Rome and around.

