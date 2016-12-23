Sing sings along, with humor and poignancy

With a satisfying ending that packs an emotional punch, it's hard to imagine you won't exit the theater smiling, if not singing.



The story, by writer-director Garth Jennings, revolves around Buster Moon, the koala in question.



Buster is a theater owner, and his dedication to live entertainment will be touching to lovers of musicals.



So Buster decides to stage a singing competition.



This amusing scene gives Jennings a chance to pull out all the stops – until the end of the movie, when he really pulls out all the stops.



Meena (singer Tori Kelly) is an elephant with a bad case of stage fright.



Will Buster manage to make his theater solvent?

