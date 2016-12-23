Stars can’t correct Passengers path

George Clooney, Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey, Matt Damon and now Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt have all been rocketed out of the stratosphere.



The movies – "Gravity," "Interstellar," "The Martian" – have been among the best blockbusters in recent years.



In Morten Tyldum's "Passengers," Pratt and Lawrence have been handed a faulty flight log.



After a particularly big asteroid dings the ship, Preston's pod opens 30 years into a 120 year trip.



Preston goes through various stages reconciling himself to his fate.



After wrestling over the decision for months, a suicidal Preston decides to wake up the woman he's already fallen for.



Lawrence, too, is such a great screen presence that we can almost simply enjoy the pair speeding through space.



Tyldum fails to reconcile the central twist of Jon Spaihts' screenplay with the lighter tone he's seeking – of a big-budget romance in zero gravity.

...