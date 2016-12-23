The unlikely saviors of Libya’s Roman remains

Ali Hribish stands by the Arch of Septimius Severus that dominates Libya's ancient city of Leptis Magna, brandishing letters of thanks for his efforts to protect the site. The former electricity company employee in his 50s has become the Roman city's unlikely savior, protecting it from looting and vandalism as chaos rocks the country following the 2011 downfall of dictator Moammar Qadhafi.



Innocent of archaeology himself, Hribish gathered a band of fighters who dedicated themselves to preserving the ancient Roman city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.



As a group of 20 Kalashnikov-toting young men go on a routine patrol around the 50 hectare site, they inspect the hippodrome, the basilica and the open-air theater that used to host some 15,000 spectators on its terraces, with a sublime view of the Mediterranean.

...