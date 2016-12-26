Scholars fret about fate of 'holy grail' German abbey books

It was filthy, cramped and in major disarray, but when art historian Eva Lindqvist Sandgren entered the library in Altomuenster Abbey, off-limits to all but the German monastery's nuns for more than five centuries, she immediately knew she was looking at a major treasure.



Surprised by the spontaneous decision by Altomuenster's last remaining nun, Sister Apollonia Buchinger, to open the library, 20 scholars including Sandgren made plans to return and meticulously catalog the remarkable collection.



With its numbers in decline, Sister Apollonia now lives there alone.



The Franciscan nun the Vatican put in charge of the closure, Sister Gabriele Konrad, says the collections are just being kept safe, but she's refused to grant the scholars or anyone else access to the books.



Volker Schier of Arizona State University, another expert, estimated the Altomuenster collection represents around 80 percent of all known Bridgettine books.



Sister Gabriele and the Munich dioceses insist there is no plan to sell the books, and that their experts are perfectly qualified to handle them.



Scholars had known previously there was a library and had been able to ask nuns to bring them specific books to study in common areas of the monastery.

