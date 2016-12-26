Scholars fret about fate of 'holy grail' German abbey books

It was filthy, cramped and in major disarray, but when art historian Eva Lindqvist Sandgren entered the library in Altomuenster Abbey, off-limits to all but the German monastery's nuns for more than five centuries, she immediately knew she was looking at a major treasure.



Surprised by the spontaneous decision by Altomuenster's last remaining nun, Sister Apollonia Buchinger, to open the library, 20 scholars including Sandgren made plans to return and meticulously catalog the remarkable collection. But before they could, the Vatican ordered the abbey in the Bavarian town of 7,500 closed and locked up the library, which also contains some 2,300 statues, paintings and other works of art.



The Franciscan nun the Vatican put in charge of the abbey's closure, Sister Gabriele Konrad, says the library's collection is just being kept safe but she's refused to grant the scholars or anyone else access to the books.



Sister Gabriele and the Munich dioceses insist there is no plan to sell the books, and that their experts are perfectly qualified to handle them.



Volker Schier, another expert from Arizona State University, noted that even financially insignificant books are historically important.

...