Berlin calls off Tehran exhibition



German cultural officials said they had to cancel a planned Berlin exhibition of an Iranian treasure trove of Western modern art Tuesday, after Tehran refused to provide an export permit.



In Iran, meanwhile, staff said that the management of the Tehran museum was not immediately available for comment.



Recalling the Iran nuclear deal, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier had earlier hailed the Tehran exhibition project as a sign of Iran's "cultural and social opening up".

