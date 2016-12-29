Wardé design to mark Beirut art scene

During Lebanon's Civil War the city's Mathaf area was known as a demarcation line separating warring sides. The National Museum (Mathaf) provides a somewhat different historical resonance and the neighborhood's cultural cred will be augmented with a new tower and garden complex that will house an anticipated contemporary art museum.



After a year-long competition, the project recently selected a design for the building by Lebanese-French architect Hala Warde.



"Hala Warde's design was created in a very flexible way, allowing the museum to have multiple forms and a space for programs," Nammour said. The design also includes a garden amphitheater and accessible public space, which she said contributed to the design's selection.



The focal points of the design, according to Warde, were also inspired by the site, Beirut's history and symbols of communal gathering.



Education and interaction with art and culture are key to the museum's manifesto, Nammour says. In a statement announcing the design winner, the jury highlighted the flexibility of purpose in Warde's creation.



Warde hopes the museum will serve as fertile ground for creativity and engagement.

...