Capturing daily resistance in Aleppo

With devastating timing, Ammar Abd Rabbo's new book "ALEP A Elles Eux Paix" pays photographic homage to Aleppine civilians forced to navigate daily life amid war and siege.



"ALEP A Elles Eux Paix" (Aleppo, Peace to Them) is Abd Rabbo's first book.



Noticing that European media outlets were not interested in photos that did not capture the war "in the eyes of fighters," the idea of creating a photo book began to brew.



Widely published in periodicals, Abd Rabbo hopes having his work published in a book will attract a more discerning readership – those seeking out portraits of Syria, rather than haphazardly stumbling across images in a magazine or newspaper.



A Syrian national herself, Jumblatt also founded the Lebanese NGO "Kayany," which builds schools within Syrian refugee camps. Unsurprisingly, perhaps, she chose a photo of a child, navigating bombed streets on her way to school.

...