Videogame pic ‘Assassin’s Creed’ is anything but fun

In "Assassin's Creed," a death row inmate is saved by a shadowy organization.



Yes, "Assassin's Creed" is attempting to give a serious narrative origin story to the popular video game, ostensibly setting up interest in possible future films.



Through the story of Cal Lynch, "Assassin's Creed" tries to provide an emotional entryway into understanding the (fictional) ancient conflict between the Templars, who want order, and the Assassins, who have sworn to preserve free will at all costs.



Even the visuals lack flair – surprising since Kurzel turned in the stylish "Macbeth" last year with Fassbender and Cotillard. In the end, the real mystery has little to do with the Assassins, the Templars or the Apple of Eden and more to do with why so many talented thespians thought a film adaptation of "Assassin's Creed" was a good idea.



"Assassin's Creed" is on view in Beirut-area cinemas.

