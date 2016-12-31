Reflecting on the Nile’s surrealists

For some years, Sam Bardaouil has been uncomfortable with Egypt's surrealists – specifically with how they have been remembered.



To flesh out the tale, Bardaouil and Till Fellrath – who together form the curatorial team Art Reoriented – devoted over five years to researching the work of Egypt's surrealists.



Henein had corresponded with Andre Breton since the 1930s but a decade later Art and Liberty and Breton's surrealists had grown apart.



Bardaouil recounts how his curatorial work on Egypt's modernists inspired dozens of hours of conversation with colleagues and descendants of Art and Liberty's artists.



In that narrative, modernism in its various forms (surrealism included) arose in "the West" and was eventually emulated by non-Western artists.



His own findings suggested that Art and Liberty's artists themselves contributed to the evolution of the form.



While generational conflict played a role in how Art et Liberte situated itself vis-a-vis Egypt's artistic mainstream – a conflict evident in the art in many parts of the world at the time – Bardaouil is more interested in locating and defining "a new type of avant-garde".

