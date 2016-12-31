Houston ‘Cistern’ reborn as public space, art canvas

The city's first underground drinking water reservoir – a decades-old collection of more than 200 concrete columns inside a cavernous space near downtown – had been unused for years.



Reminiscent of ancient European water reservoirs, and dubbed the "Cistern," the 8,129-square-meter space opened its doors to visitors in May.



In Houston, the Buffalo Bayou Partnership saw its preservation as a way to save a piece of history and educate visitors about Houston's relationship with its bayous, which have provided both drinking water and drainage. The group also saw the Cistern as a good fit for its plans to display art throughout the renovated Buffalo Bayou Park – the 65-hectare-space the reservoir sits next to.



Atlanta is in the midst of a project to transform 35 kilometers of a mostly abandoned railroad corridor that encircles the city into a network of trails, parks, affordable homes and rail transit that will connect 45 neighborhoods.

...