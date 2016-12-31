Agatha Christie had little-known role in ancient Nimrud

She captured the archaeological dig on celluloid and Kodak film, developing the prints in water painstakingly filtered from the nearby Tigris River.



And every day, after she balanced the books and arranged for the next day's meals, Agatha Christie sat down to write.



Christie set aside her career for months each year to accompany Mallowan into the field.



Mallowan built his career on digs in the 1950s in Nimrud, the remains of the ancient Assyrian city that survived 3,000 years only to be blown into rubble by Islamic State group conquerors last year.



Other ivories were discovered smashed, and Christie delighted in assembling them, Herrmann said.

...