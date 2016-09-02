From young artists, for young artists

A renowned actor and director, Ashkar spoke with The Daily Star in a telephone interview about Mishkal, which commences its fifth edition at Ashkar's Masrah al-Madina Friday.



Uniqueness is what this festival is all about, she said, Mishkal being the only platform for students' cultural production in Lebanon and the Arab region.



An all-arts festival, Mishkal provides young artists – high school students, university students and new graduates – an opportunity to experiment with fresh ideas and new collaborations while testing their boundaries and placing themselves on stage.



A recent Communication Arts graduate, Awad has been directing this festival for five consecutive years.



In addition to theater productions, the festival's daily program includes student film projections.



Unlike previous years, the festival's fifth edition has scheduled conversations about pressing topics in the country led by opinion-makers.

...