‘Morgan’ a cool, if predictable, exploration of AI

Even if you guess the twist in "Morgan" early on, the title character is still interesting. Played by relative newcomer Anya Taylor-Joy, Morgan is enigmatic and otherworldly, at once childlike and wise.



Morgan is a bioengineered being made from synthetic DNA, a lab-grown creature that looks like a delicate teenage girl.



The group is like family, to Morgan and to each other.



Though Michelle Yeoh and Toby Jones co-star as Morgan's creators, and Paul Giamatti makes a memorable if brief appearance as a psychiatrist who examines the "hybrid biological organism," Taylor-Joy steals her every scene.



Whether limited by screenplay or execution, Mara's Weathers doesn't manage the depth that Taylor-Joy brings to Morgan.



As a character, Morgan could have been a vehicle to explore so much more.



"Morgan" is screening in Beirut-area cinemas.

