Jesus story gets VR treatment in Venice

Even having Jesus as its central character could not save a virtual reality biblical epic from the bile of slightly nauseous critics at the Venice film festival.



Shot on location in Matera, the Italian village where Mel Gibson's violent drama "Passion of the Christ" (2014) was filmed, the experience takes you through the defining moments of Jesus' life – his birth in a stable crib, his baptism, the last supper with his apostles and his death by crucifixion.



"Jesus VR" can be watched in chapters and also as a full-length experience.



Venice's new film market, the Production Bridge, is presenting six VR projects among the 40 films, television series and documentaries looking for financing at this year's festival, which runs until Sept. 10 .

...