Reading Gaol exhibition: Wilde’s prison opens doors

Reading Gaol broke Oscar Wilde during his two-year incarceration. Now, 120 years later, the prison is welcoming the Irish writer back – this time through his works, in an exhibition on isolation.



It's believed Wilde never recovered from his spell in Reading Gaol.



It will be read each Sunday over four and a half hours by artists including the U.S. punk singer Patti Smith, British actor Ralph Fiennes and the Irish novelist Colm Toibin, in the prison chapel.



Among them, Ai and the Northern Irish author Danny Morrison can speak with authority, having served time in prison.



In the meantime, the prison continues to radiate the sense of oppression and confinement which fits the bill of rediscovering Wilde in his darkest hour.

