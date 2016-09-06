Thoughts on the smell of ‘southern’ art

"Tomorrow Everything Will Be Alright," Akram Zaatari's first solo exhibition in South America, opened in Sao Paulo Saturday. Staged by VideoBrasil, the show is being held at the association's 800-square-meter space Galp?o VB.



Curator Solange Farkas founded VB in 1983 as a video art platform for work by artists in the Southern Hemisphere.



The practices VB fosters now range well beyond electronic art and its sense of the global south transcends the hemispheric.



Since the acquisition of the Galp?o VB a couple of years back, the festival has also become a permanent exhibition space.



As part of Beirut's former Ayloul Festival, in 1999 he invited VB to present works by Latin American artists.



Later, in 2003, Farkhas invited Zaatari and Ashkal Alwan founder Christine Tohme to co-curate "Possible Narratives," a show of work by Lebanese artists.



Though the exhibition includes a series of the artist's drawings, the main body of "Tomorrow" is comprised of six video works spanning 1998 to 2014 .



The show includes three Brazilian premieres.

