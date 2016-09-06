Sept. 11 museum welcomes art on 15th anniversary

On the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the New York museum that commemorates that dark day in U.S. history is turning to art.



Opening on Sept. 12, one day after the 9/11 anniversary, the show will feature works by 13 local artists – paintings, video and sculptures.



The morning when the World Trade Center Twin Towers were struck by hijacked airplanes, claiming 2,753 lives, is one New York remembers well.



A few days after the attacks, Manju Shandler began creating paintings to represent each of the victims.



Sculptor Christopher Saucedo's two brothers, both New York City firefighters, responded to the attack.



While the museum's mission is factual, meant to tell the tale of Sept. 11 and the people who lived and died in the attacks, she said, the art exhibition is "intimate and spare".

...