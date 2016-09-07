Festival pulls migration, ethics into focus

International photojournalists, editors and other industry professionals converged on the southern city of Perpignan this past week for the professional week of the 28th Visa pour l'Image International Festival of Photojournalism.



These included a screening of work by Syrian photographers and a show by French photographer Frederic Lafargue.



Piscitelli's coverage of the migration issue over the last 12 months was part of a Friday screening at the Campo Santo dedicated to refugees, while his long-term work on immigration was exhibited at last year's edition of the festival, and his work in Syria was part of the screenings in 2013 .



Beyond the photography community, the festival is an important opportunity for a broader audience to engage more closely with photojournalism and with what's going on around the world through images.



Greek photographer Yannis Behrakis, whose exhibition "Paths of Hope and Despair" includes an image from Beirut during the 2006 War with Israel, talked to the crowd at the Palais des Congres Wednesday about his 25 years of reporting and the vocation of photojournalism.

...